Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 19, 2021 : KO, PLD, MTB, ONB, BMRC, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/19/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 1.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 25.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 13.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 28.45 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 51.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 12.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Old National Bancorp (ONB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ONB is 13.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 1.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 19.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 58.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 14.93 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.