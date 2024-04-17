Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 18, 2024 : ELV, MMC, BX, DHI, GPC, SNA, KEY, ALLY, INFY, CMA, ALK, BMI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $10.54. This value represents a 11.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 13.69 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 10.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 1.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 24.98 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $3.09. This value represents a 13.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 0.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.66. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNA is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 47.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KEY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 12.15 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 59.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 12.23 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INFY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 24.36 vs. an industry ratio of -26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 52.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.09. This value represents a 75.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -29.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALK is 9.25 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 28.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMI is 43.53 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





