Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 18, 2023 : JNJ, BAC, LMT, GS, PLD, BK, ERIC, CBSH, MBWM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 5.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 15.79 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 1.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 9.03 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.08. This value represents a 5.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 18.18 vs. an industry ratio of 51.50.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.14. This value represents a 24.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -36.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 10.82 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



ProLogis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 11.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 26.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 1.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 57.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 6.54 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.





