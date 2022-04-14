Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 18, 2022 : BAC, SCHW, BK, SYF, SIFY, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 11.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 11.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 1.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SCHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 20.20 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 11.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 10.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 12.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 6.66 vs. an industry ratio of 100.30.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is 23.08 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 15.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.





