Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 17, 2024 : ASML, ABT, PLD, USB, TRV, CFG, FHN, BKU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/17/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 46.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 46.67 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 7.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 21.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 23.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. USB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.71. This value represents a 14.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -97.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CFG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of -102.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 9.68 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



BankUnited, Inc. (BKU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 11.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BKU had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKU is 9.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





