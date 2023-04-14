Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 17, 2023 : SCHW, STT, MTB, GNTY, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 13.55 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 1.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.03. This value represents a 47.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 6.77 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 23.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 23.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.