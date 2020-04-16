Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 17, 2020 : PG, SLB, STT, KSU, RF, CFG, MUSA, IBKC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/17/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 24.49 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 23.02 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





State Street Corporation (STT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 8.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 10.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





Kansas City Southern (KSU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 10.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KSU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KSU is 18.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 48.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RF has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 8.85 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.





Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 78.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 11.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 1162.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MUSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -12.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MUSA is 16.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 19.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKC is 6.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.





