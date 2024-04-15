Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 16, 2024 : UNH, JNJ, BAC, MS, PNC, BK, NTRS, ERIC, CBSH, MBWM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $6.65. This value represents a 6.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 15.86 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 1.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 13.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 18.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 11.43 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 0.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 13.55 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.09. This value represents a 22.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 5.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 10.33 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 2.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ERIC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 11.64 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 15.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 12.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 7.85 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





