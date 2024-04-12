Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 15, 2024 : GS, SCHW, MTB, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.66. This value represents a 1.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 12.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 20.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 20.83 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 23.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTB and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 9.77 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 13.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





