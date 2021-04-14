Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 15, 2021 : UNH, BAC, PEP, C, TSM, BLK, SCHW, USB, TFC, PGR, DAL, CBSH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/15/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.41. This value represents a 18.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 33.70.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 14.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 4.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 23.68 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 141.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 9.05 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 21.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 30.39 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $7.81. This value represents a 18.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 22.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 36.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 22.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 31.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 14.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 28.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Progressive Corporation (PGR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 7.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 16.38 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.94. This value represents a 476.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is -17.49 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 128.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





