Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 14, 2022 : UNH, WFC, MS, GS, TSM, C, USB, PNC, STT, ERIC, ALLY, RAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.40. This value represents a 1.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 24.61 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 22.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 12.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 23.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.61. This value represents a 53.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 8.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 36.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 17.68 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 54.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 7.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 35.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. USB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 11.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 29.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 9.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 7.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 5.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 28.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 183.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is -27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.





