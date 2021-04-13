Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 14, 2021 : JPM, WFC, GS, FRC, INFY, BBBY, LOVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/14/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 291.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -54.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 13.57 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 13.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.79. This value represents a 214.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 72.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 28.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 26.59 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INFY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 30.84 vs. an industry ratio of 50.00.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 28.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is -26.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 51.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 118.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 628.82 vs. an industry ratio of 82.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





