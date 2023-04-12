Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 13, 2023 : FAST, DAL, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 27.01 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 125.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 6.66 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.





