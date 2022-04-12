Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 13, 2022 : JPM, BLK, FAST, FRC, DAL, INFY, SJR, BBBY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 39.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 12.03 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $8.92. This value represents a 14.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 17.74 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 18.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 32.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 19.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.33. This value represents a 62.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 25.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INFY has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 32.46 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SJR is 24.44 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 92.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is -148.23 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30.





