Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 13, 2021 : FAST, OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/13/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fastenal Company (FAST) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 32.30 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -17.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.





