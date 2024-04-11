Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 12, 2024 : JPM, WFC, PGR, BLK, C, STT, BSVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.18. This value represents a 1.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 12.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 11.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 11.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 389.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PGR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -43.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 20.01 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $9.42. This value represents a 18.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 30.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 1.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 9.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BSVN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 6.79 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.