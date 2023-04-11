Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 12, 2023 : APOG, IMBI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 8.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IMBI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -176.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IMBI is -0.28 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.





