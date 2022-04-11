Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 12, 2022 : ACI, KMX, OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 12.29 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 0.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 14.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -16.44 vs. an industry ratio of -21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.