Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 12, 2021 : APHA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/12/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APHA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -233.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APHA is -73.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





