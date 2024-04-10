Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2024 : STZ, FAST, KMX, LOVE, HOFT, NTIC, CONN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 22.08 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 1.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 35.30 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 29.06 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 16.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOFT and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOFT is 22.92 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 16.11 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.57. This value represents a 2.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 3/28/2024 short interest update, increased 336.76% from previous report on 3/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is -0.51 vs. an industry ratio of 371.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.