Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2023 : ACI, KMX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 6.77 vs. an industry ratio of -54.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 77.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 22.65 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





