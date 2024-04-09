Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 10, 2024 : DAL, APLD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 44.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 7.17 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is -6.94 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70.





