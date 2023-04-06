Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 10, 2023 : IMBI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IMBI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -176.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IMBI is -0.24 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.





