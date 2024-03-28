Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2024 : SGML, DPSI, ONDS, CASI, LMFA, LGMK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 133.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SGML had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -35.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SGML is 405.33 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. DPSI reported earnings of $0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -40.00%. In the past year DPSI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ONDS is -1.26 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CASI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CASI is -1.55 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 86.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMFA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMFA is -0.42 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.



LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.73. This value represents a 66.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LGMK and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LGMK is -0.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





