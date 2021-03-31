Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2021 : KMX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CarMax Inc (KMX) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 2.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 31.66 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.