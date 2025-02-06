Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 7, 2025 : FTV, CBOE, KIM, AVTR, PAA, PAGP, FLO, NWL, ROAD, ULCC, PRLB, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fortive Corporation (FTV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTV is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 42.00.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. CBOE reported earnings of $2.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 3.40%.Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KIM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KIM is 13.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AVTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVTR is 22.44 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 13.01 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGP is 25.80 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 15.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NWL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NWL is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROAD is 41.50 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ULCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ULCC is 65.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The rubber & plastic company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 37.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 70.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRLB is 52.68 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 225.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BYRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 139.42 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.