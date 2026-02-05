Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 6, 2026 : PM, CBOE, BIIB, AER, CG, CNC, NVT, ROIV, PAA, AN, MKTX, PIPR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/06/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 7.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 24.02 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. CBOE reported earnings of $2.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 39.52%.Biogen Inc. (BIIB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 26 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 53.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BIIB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 9.69 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 9.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CG is 14.49 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.25. This value represents a 256.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -123.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 20.38 vs. an industry ratio of -10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



nVent Electric plc (NVT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 50.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVT is 35.04 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 90.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -13.45 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 11.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 12.30 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoNation, Inc. (AN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.91. This value represents a 1.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AN is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 4.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MKTX is 22.09 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.72. This value represents a 1.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PIPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PIPR is 22.32 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





