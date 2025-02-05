Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 6, 2025 : LLY, LIN, AZN, PM, HON, COP, BMY, ICE, TRI, APD, BDX, HLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.10. This value represents a 104.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 64.49 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.93. This value represents a 9.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 29.44 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 46.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 16.70 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 11.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 20.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 11.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 21.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 13.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 14.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 64.26 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 12.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 26.33 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 2.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 45.54 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 1.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 26.29 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 11.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 16.82 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 36.81 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.