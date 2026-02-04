Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 5, 2026 : LIN, COP, BMY, ICE, KKR, CMI, B, CI, CAH, CARR, ROK, XEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.15. This value represents a 4.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.21 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 45.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 16.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 31.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.19 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 9.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 23.57 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 5.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 23.47 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Cummins Inc. (CMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.20. This value represents a 0.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 26.01 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Mining Corporation (B)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 78.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year B has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for B is 20.94 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.87. This value represents a 18.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 9.29 vs. an industry ratio of -10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 22.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 21.67 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CARR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CARR is 23.45 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 38.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 35.50 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 19.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XEL is 19.93 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.





