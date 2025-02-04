Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 5, 2025 : DIS, BSX, UBER, FI, ITW, EMR, JCI, COR, ARES, ODFL, NVO, CDW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 18.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 21.11 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 41.90 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -252.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 35.60 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 13.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 24.70 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 2.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 25.19 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 21.63 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 15.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 22.32 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.50. This value represents a 6.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 16.61 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 6.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 48.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 21.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ODFL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 33.59 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 16.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NVO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVO is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CDW Corporation (CDW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 11.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CDW is 22.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





