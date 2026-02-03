Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 4, 2026 : LLY, ABBV, UBER, UBS, BSX, CME, BAM, JCI, COR, PSX, YUM, CTSH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.99. This value represents a 31.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 43.98 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 23.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 22.68 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 75.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 364.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is 15.08 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 20.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 30.22 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 8.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 26.01 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAM is 32.33 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 26.91 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cencora, Inc. (COR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.07. This value represents a 9.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COR is 20.63 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 1506.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 23.24 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 10.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 25.60 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 15.79 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





