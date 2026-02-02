Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 3, 2026 : MRK, PFE, ETN, TDG, ITW, EPD, MPLX, MPC, AME, GWW, PYPL, ADM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 18.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.33. This value represents a 17.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 29.12 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.35. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TDG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 39.78 vs. an industry ratio of 103.40.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 5.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 25.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 12.67 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 0.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MPLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 11.84 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 254.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 18.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMTEK, Inc. (AME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 3.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AME is 30.47 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $9.43. This value represents a 2.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 27.37 vs. an industry ratio of 73.90.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 8.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 27.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 19.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





