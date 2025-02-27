Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 28, 2025 : GTLS, RDNT, FRO, APLS, AMRX, PAR, GLP, AMR, RXRX, NWN, IAS, CLMT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 41.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLS is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RDNT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is 105.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Frontline Plc (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 56.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 46.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APLS is -15.49 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMRX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRX is 15.91 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 40.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAR is -42.28 vs. an industry ratio of -118.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Partners LP (GLP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 82.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLP is 27.39 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 100.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMR is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RXRX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RXRX is -5.31 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 16.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NWN is 17.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IAS is 37.88 vs. an industry ratio of -7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calumet, Inc (CLMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.06. This value represents a 34.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLMT is -5.12 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.





