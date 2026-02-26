Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 27, 2026 : GSAT, BTSG, AMRX, TAC, DKL, CLMT, AMR, NWN, DK, SHO, ANIP, GLP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 107.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GSAT is 2134.00 vs. an industry ratio of 265.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BTSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BTSG is 41.84 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -23.08%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/13/2026 short interest update, increased 127.73% from previous report on 1/30/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRX is 20.42 vs. an industry ratio of -12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TransAlta Corporation (TAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 131.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TAC is 61.74 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 83.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DKL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DKL is 14.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calumet, Inc (CLMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 42.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLMT is -8.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.34. This value represents a 737.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMR is -37.67 vs. an industry ratio of -69.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 3.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NWN is 17.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 90.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DK is -20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHO is 11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANIP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.71%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANIP is 12.48 vs. an industry ratio of -10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Partners LP (GLP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GLP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -39.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLP is 22.03 vs. an industry ratio of 75.60.





