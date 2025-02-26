Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 27, 2025 : RY, TD, CM, VST, ARGX, ONC, WBD, FWONK, HRL, EVRG, VTRS, SJM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 8.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 6.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 2.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 11.03 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 552.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 208.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is 199.66 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BeiGene, Ltd. (ONC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 75.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ONC is -44.62 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is -2.42 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 84.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FWONK is 69.32 vs. an industry ratio of 42.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 9.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 17.83 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 17.97 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VTRS is 4.28 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 4.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.





