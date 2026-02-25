Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 26, 2026 : RY, TD, CM, WBD, SRE, VST, ARGX, LNG, PEG, BIDU, ONC, EME

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 17.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 14.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 12.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 14.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 110.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is 71.10 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sempra (SRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 24.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRE is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vistra Corp. (VST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 120.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -47.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VST is 35.53 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $6.24. This value represents a 294.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is 47.45 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.83. This value represents a 11.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -44.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 15.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 49.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 21.94 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BeOne Medicines Ltd. (ONC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 211.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -62.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONC is 112.16 vs. an industry ratio of -10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.68. This value represents a 5.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EME is 31.95 vs. an industry ratio of 57.20.





