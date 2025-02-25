Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 26, 2025 : TJX, LOW, VRSK, NRG, AER, EME, UTHR, BSY, APG, DTM, ICL, BXSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 2.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 29.06 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 3.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 19.91 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 44.80 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 16.26 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 17.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AER has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 9.00 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $5.54. This value represents a 23.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EME is 18.87 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.10. This value represents a 39.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UTHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UTHR is 14.63 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSY is 52.99 vs. an industry ratio of -89.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



APi Group Corporation (APG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APG is 21.43 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 26.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DTM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DTM is 25.52 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 16.49 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 10.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BXSL is 9.64 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.