Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 25, 2026 : TJX, LOW, BMO, UTHR, APG, IONS, PNW, OC, FMX, LINE, FSS, STWD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/25/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 12.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 33.69 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 1.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 22.38 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 9.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.78. This value represents a 9.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UTHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UTHR is 17.59 vs. an industry ratio of -13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



APi Group Corporation (APG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APG is 30.85 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.32. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IONS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IONS is -37.60 vs. an industry ratio of -13.00.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 183.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -180%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNW is 19.96 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



Owens Corning Inc (OC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 58.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OC is 10.51 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 226.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FMX is 33.25 vs. an industry ratio of 46.40.



Lineage, Inc. (LINE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 27.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LINE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LINE is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 24.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FSS is 27.86 vs. an industry ratio of 32.50.



STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 17.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STWD is 11.63 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





