Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 25, 2025 : KDP, HSIC, MIDD, NOVT, ITRI, LIVN, DRVN, HRMY, CIFR, LGIH, TARS, IART

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. KDP reported earnings of $0.55 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 3.64%.Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. HSIC reported earnings of $0.66 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 80.30%.The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. MIDD reported earnings of $2.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.66%.Novanta Inc. (NOVT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.71. NOVT reported earnings of $0.63 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 12.70%.Itron, Inc. (ITRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. ITRI reported earnings of $1.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.63%.LivaNova PLC (LIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. LIVN reported earnings of $0.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -22.99%.Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. DRVN reported earnings of $0.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.76%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days.Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. HRMY reported earnings of $0.45 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 64.44%.Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. CIFR reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -280.00%.LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. LGIH reported earnings of $2.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.48%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. TARS reported earnings of $-1.31 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -48.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 1/31/2025 short interest update, increased 125.72% from previous report on 1/15/2025. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. IART reported earnings of $0.89 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -4.49%.

