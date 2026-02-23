Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 24, 2026 : HD, BNS, AMT, KDP, NRG, FIS, AS, EXPD, ELAN, WLK, DRS, HSIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 19.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 26.36 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 16.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 13.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 6.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 18.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 1.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 14.48 vs. an industry ratio of 47.90.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 23.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 22.60 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 20.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 8.51 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Amer Sports, Inc. (AS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 58.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AS is 45.12 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 13.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 26.49 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELAN is 26.86 vs. an industry ratio of -110.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westlake Corporation (WLK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.44. This value represents a 2500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WLK is -46.05 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DRS is 36.72 vs. an industry ratio of 100.70.



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 9.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HSIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HSIC is 16.21 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





