Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 24, 2025 : SMMT, DPZ, OC, WLK, BCRX, WLKP, CCO, LINC, CRGO, EDRY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMMT is -76.87 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.95. This value represents a 10.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DPZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 28.18 vs. an industry ratio of 51.00.



Owens Corning Inc (OC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 10.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OC is 11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Westlake Corporation (WLK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The plastics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WLK is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of -36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 78.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BCRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BCRX is -26.08 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30.



Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 12.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WLKP is 15.57 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for CCO is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 9.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LINC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LINC is 32.65 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freightos Limited (CRGO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRGO is -11.71 vs. an industry ratio of -17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 110.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EDRY is -3.78 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.





