Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 23, 2026 : D, DPZ, AXSM, FRPT, WGS, SCL, LINC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year D has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.36. This value represents a 9.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 21.98 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 27.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -50.59 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10.



Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 19.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FRPT is 51.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 84.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WGS is 148.66 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stepan Company (SCL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 191.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCL is 30.13 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 35.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LINC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LINC is 37.94 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





