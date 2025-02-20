Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 21, 2025 : VIPS, BCPC, TXNM, TDS, USM, ATMU, ABR, SHO, AGM, UNIT, ASIX, OIS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 14.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VIPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 7.47 vs. an industry ratio of 68.20.



Balchem Corporation (BCPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 35.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BCPC is 40.84 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TXNM Energy, Inc. (TXNM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -39.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TXNM is 18.67 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wire line (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 190.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 107.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TDS is -127.65 vs. an industry ratio of -127.60.



United States Cellular Corporation (USM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 156.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. USM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for USM is 117.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATMU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATMU is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 12.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABR is 8.23 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SHO is 14.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.16. This value represents a 1.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AGM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AGM is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 49.50.



Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNIT is 4.28 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 141.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASIX is 23.25 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 45.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OIS is 33.44 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





