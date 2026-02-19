Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 20, 2026 : AU, PPL, LAMR, HBM, BCPC, TDS, WU, DNOW, AD, CCOI, OIS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 113.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AU is 19.28 vs. an industry ratio of -14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPL Corporation (PPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 20.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PPL is 20.23 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 4.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LAMR is 16.95 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 29.68 vs. an industry ratio of -60.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Balchem Corporation (BCPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 24.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BCPC is 34.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wire line (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TDS is 903.60 vs. an industry ratio of 307.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Union Company (WU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WU is 5.58 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



DNOW Inc. (DNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 52.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DNOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DNOW is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 540.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -43.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AD is 27.13 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.09. This value represents a 19.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCOI is -6.48 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OIS is 27.74 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





