Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 20, 2025 : WMT, SO, BABA, NTES, LNG, TRGP, PWR, CVE, CNP, TECK, CCJ, BLDR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 41.85 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 20.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 21.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 18.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 16.15 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 17.27 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 53.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LNG is 16.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 52.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRGP is 32.93 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 30.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PWR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PWR is 36.36 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 37.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CVE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 11.37 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 20.87 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 78.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TECK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -35.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TECK is 26.29 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cameco Corporation (CCJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 53.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CCJ is 114.10 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 36.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BLDR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDR is 12.87 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.





