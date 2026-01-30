Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 2, 2026 : DIS, IDXX, TSN, APTV, RVTY, HESM, ARLP, TWST, NSSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/02/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 10.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 16.96 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 11.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 52.34 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 11.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 16.55 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aptiv PLC (APTV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APTV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APTV is 10.17 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RVTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 21.61 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hess Midstream LP (HESM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The e&p company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 7.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HESM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HESM is 12.51 vs. an industry ratio of 51.90.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 177.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 9.87 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 11.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TWST is -25.35 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80.



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 17.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NSSC is 26.97 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.





