Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 19, 2026 : WMT, SO, PWR, TRGP, CVE, INSM, TECK, CNP, FTI, EVRG, DTM, MDGL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/19/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 10.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 48.81 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 21.45 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 1.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PWR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PWR is 53.97 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 64.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRGP is 26.80 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 460.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -72.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 14.29 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Insmed Incorporated (INSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.07. This value represents a 18.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INSM is -25.47 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30.



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 78.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TECK is 32.89 vs. an industry ratio of -57.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 24.23 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTI is 26.99 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 20.43 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 18.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DTM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DTM is 30.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 101.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -156.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDGL is -47.31 vs. an industry ratio of -10.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.