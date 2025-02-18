Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 19, 2025 : ADI, GRMN, TRMB, JLL, CLH, WIX, GLBE, WING, OGE, GIL, LPX, PSN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 10.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 30.27 vs. an industry ratio of -184.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 29.99 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trimble Inc. (TRMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 41.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMB is 31.75 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.79. This value represents a 36.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JLL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JLL is 20.74 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 26.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLH is 31.87 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 142.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 106.02 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 92.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is -133.70 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Wingstop Inc. (WING)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 34.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WING missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WING is 83.71 vs. an industry ratio of 52.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OGE Energy Corp (OGE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OGE is 20.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GIL is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 11.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LPX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LPX is 19.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parsons Corporation (PSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSN is 24.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.