Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 18, 2026 : ADI, MCO, GRMN, VRSK, PODD, GPN, CLH, JLL, DINO, OGE, CRL, ICL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/18/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 41.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 33.81 vs. an industry ratio of 54.10.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 32.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 28.85 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GRMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 26.19 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 1.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 26.15 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insulet Corporation (PODD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 28.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PODD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PODD is 49.44 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 5.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 3.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLH is 37.66 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.25. This value represents a 17.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JLL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JLL is 16.68 vs. an industry ratio of -38.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 143.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DINO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DINO is 13.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



OGE Energy Corp (OGE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OGE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OGE is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 12.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRL is 15.80 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 15.92 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





