Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 18, 2025 : MDT, ETR, VMC, BIDU, GPC, WSO, EXPD, ALLE, FLR, VMI, AXSM, FELE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 02/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 16.92 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 20.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VMC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 37.62 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 48.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 12.18 vs. an industry ratio of -36.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 31.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GPC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -22.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 15.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Watsco, Inc. (WSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 3.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WSO is 36.57 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 31.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPD is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allegion plc (ALLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLE is 17.94 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fluor Corporation (FLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLR is 17.15 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The steel pipe & tube company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 15.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VMI is 19.14 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.90. This value represents a 23.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXSM is -28.69 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 15.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FELE is 26.40 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





